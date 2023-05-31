Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,875. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

