Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE:SONY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 278,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

