Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 376,580 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,580 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group makes up 2.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

NYSE LYG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 6,499,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866,011. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

