Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 18,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 64,218,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,056,461. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

