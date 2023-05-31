Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.15

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.15 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.90 ($0.38), with a volume of 1818962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.60 ($0.42).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.71 million, a P/E ratio of 797.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.22.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading

