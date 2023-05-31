SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 580,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.0 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CWYUF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.