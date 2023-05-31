Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Declines By 20.7%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Unifi news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 757.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at $1,703,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

UFI remained flat at $7.29 on Tuesday. 99,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,202. Unifi has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

