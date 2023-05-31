Short Interest in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Rises By 17.0%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE SMG traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. 342,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.55%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

