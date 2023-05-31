Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Grows By 28.4%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,147,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 894,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 956.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDCVF. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Danske cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

