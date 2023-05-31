Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Decreases By 16.7%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655. Nocturne Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

