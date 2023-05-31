Short Interest in Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Rises By 29.4%

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded Mycronic AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Mycronic AB (publ) alerts:

Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance

MICLF remained flat at $25.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mycronic AB has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mycronic AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mycronic AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.