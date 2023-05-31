Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Decreases By 20.3%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kion Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 16,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,445. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.70%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.
KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.
