Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Increases By 11.4%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 482,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. 78,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,713. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $848.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $642,875.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

