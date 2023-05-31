Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Declines By 5.3%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 849,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ IMPP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 365,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,055. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.42 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 41.33%.
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.
