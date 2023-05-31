Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Drops By 16.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Ferroglobe Trading Down 5.1 %
Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 925,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $843.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
