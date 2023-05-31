Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Drops By 16.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 5.1 %

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 925,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $843.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

