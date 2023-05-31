Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Grows By 19.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CureVac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 610,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

