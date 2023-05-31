Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Expands By 18.8%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 125,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDL remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 86,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,235. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.04.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

