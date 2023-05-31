Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Decreases By 10.6%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of Bit Origin stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 68,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

