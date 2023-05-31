Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Rises By 9.2%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 7,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,382. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.19% and a negative net margin of 71.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

