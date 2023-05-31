Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Decreases By 8.9%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,569,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
