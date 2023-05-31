Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expands By 6.2%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

