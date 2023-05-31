Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.
Shockwave Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,056. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $154.45 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,989. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
