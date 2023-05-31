Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,056. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $154.45 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,989. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

