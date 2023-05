Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer alerts:

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.