SG Capital Management LLC Sells 18,745 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,745 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE AIT traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $123.84. 64,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.56.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

