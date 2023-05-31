SG Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,615 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for about 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 150,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 288,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,220. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

