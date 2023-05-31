SG Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,022 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 2.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. 55,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,199. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

