SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,634 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,000,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 273,965 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genius Sports by 209.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 33.3% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 383,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GENI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.