ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.61

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 25750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,295 shares of company stock worth $514,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after acquiring an additional 278,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 156,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

