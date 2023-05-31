SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $10,706.07 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SALT has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017658 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,780.00 or 0.99997608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03048736 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,868.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

