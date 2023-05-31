Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.15

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 251650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$90.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

