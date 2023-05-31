Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.31

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.31 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 128321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

