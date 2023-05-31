Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 3%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 8,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 59,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $653.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $69,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,129.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $69,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,129.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

