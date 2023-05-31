RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile



Rhön-Klinikum AG engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates hospitals and medical care centers that offers basic and standard, intermediate, maximum, and specialist care. It offers outpatient-inpatient basic and standard care in portal clinics and medical care centers. The company was founded by Eugen Münch in 1973 and is headquartered in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

