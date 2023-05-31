Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $2,637,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 749,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,078. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

