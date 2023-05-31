Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Resona alerts:

Resona Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

Recommended Stories

