Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.14.

Nutrien stock opened at C$74.00 on Monday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$132.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

