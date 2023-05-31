Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 3.1 %

RL opened at $109.30 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $40,466,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

