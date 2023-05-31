Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $48.94 million and $2.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029714 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

