Quantum Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.29 and approximately $452.72 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.48 or 1.00037382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $285.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.