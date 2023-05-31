Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.17. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.