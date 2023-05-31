Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.74.

MTB opened at $125.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.