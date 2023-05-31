ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

