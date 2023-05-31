Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 5%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). 149,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 179,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.13. The company has a market cap of £3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primorus Investments news, insider Hedley Clark acquired 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,781.02). 33.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

