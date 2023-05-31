Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.88

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.77.
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
