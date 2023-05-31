Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider David Mh Matthews Sells 4,429 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 4,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $392,187.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,040.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,805. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Power Integrations by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

