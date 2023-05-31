Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider David Mh Matthews Sells 4,429 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 4,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $392,187.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,040.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, May 22nd, David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,805. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Power Integrations by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

