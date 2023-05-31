Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $39,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. 2,816,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,093. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

