Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.90. 284,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,764. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.33 and a 200 day moving average of $341.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.