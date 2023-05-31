Polymesh Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.36 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $75.75 million and $5.36 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymesh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 770,657,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 770,443,912.30157 with 638,210,309.202992 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.1459526 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,009,738.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.