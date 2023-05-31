Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $80,569.61 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00122428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

