Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -62.71% -52.67% -42.64% Alight -3.68% 3.07% 1.42%

Volatility & Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $280.91 million 5.60 -$176.15 million ($3.36) -8.74 Alight $3.13 billion 1.51 -$62.00 million ($0.26) -32.65

This table compares Phreesia and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alight has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phreesia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phreesia and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85 Alight 0 0 5 0 3.00

Phreesia presently has a consensus target price of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 28.37%. Alight has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.01%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Phreesia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Alight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alight beats Phreesia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

